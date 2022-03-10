Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

