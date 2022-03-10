Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,797 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 227,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,385,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.