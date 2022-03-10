Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 177,351 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,351 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

