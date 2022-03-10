Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,458 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 194,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

