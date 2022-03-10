Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £742.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.29.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

