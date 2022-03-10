Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TOUR stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $127.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.16. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

