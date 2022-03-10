Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) by 1,565.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.80% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 75.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 126,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

