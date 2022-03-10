TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.12

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 18807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $772,703.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

