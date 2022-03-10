TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.48. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

