TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SMIF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.16). 364,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.95. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.42).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (Get Rating)
See Also
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.