Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

