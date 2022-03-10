Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,214,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.93. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

