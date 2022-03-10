Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 893553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Specifically, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $22,970,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $23,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

