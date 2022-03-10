Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Marcus worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in Marcus by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 26.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

