Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Flushing Financial worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at $437,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

