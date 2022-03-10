Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,700 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 78,800 shares of company stock worth $1,618,128. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $831.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.