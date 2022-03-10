Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 182,419 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,419 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Rekor Systems worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REKR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
REKR opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $25.38.
Rekor Systems Profile (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
