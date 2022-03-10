Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
