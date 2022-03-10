U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.