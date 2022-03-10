U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.68. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 7,167,389 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72.
U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
