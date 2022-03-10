U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.68. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 7,167,389 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

