UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,319 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Stifel Financial worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

