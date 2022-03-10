UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,107 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

