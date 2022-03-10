UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 65,226 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.