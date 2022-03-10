UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

