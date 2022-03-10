UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 100,416 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

