UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 31,356 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE BLDR opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.