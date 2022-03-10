UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.36.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

