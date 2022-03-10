UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

