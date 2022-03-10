UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $128.82 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

