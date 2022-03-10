UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Equity Commonwealth worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 420,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36.

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

