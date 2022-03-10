UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

