UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

