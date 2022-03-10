UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,666 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Old Republic International worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

