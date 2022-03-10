UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 17,978 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

