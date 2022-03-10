UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,015 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of First American Financial worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

FAF opened at $65.85 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

