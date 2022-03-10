UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 19,353 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

TPX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

