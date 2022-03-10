UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 52,258 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

