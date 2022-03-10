UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of DigitalBridge Group worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

