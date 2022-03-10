UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.