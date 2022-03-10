UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,748 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

CLF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.