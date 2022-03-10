UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 140,032 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of AECOM worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

