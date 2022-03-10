UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,168 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bruker worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bruker by 50.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,096,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.