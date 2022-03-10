UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,612 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.12% of Astec Industries worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

