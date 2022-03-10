UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

