UBS Group AG Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of American States Water worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in American States Water by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American States Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

