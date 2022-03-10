UBS Group AG Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 513,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 343,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

