UBS Group AG Sells 12,799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

