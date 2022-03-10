UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,655 Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on Prudential in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of PRU stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,091 ($14.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,709. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a market cap of £29.96 billion and a PE ratio of -15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

