Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 10,765 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.
Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)
Read More
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.