Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.200-$18.700 EPS.
Shares of ULTA traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.37. 1,560,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,808. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.62 and a 200 day moving average of $381.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
